Tennessee’s plans for first vaccine doses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s Department of Health says the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine will be used as an emergency backup supply.

The state is expecting to receive 56,550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 on Wednesday, which will then be shipped Thursday to 28 sites to serve 74 hospitals.

A second shipment of 56,500 doses is expected to be dropped off three weeks later.

However, the agency announced the shipment of 975 vaccine will be used as a reserve should any hospital’s vaccine doses be damaged.

The Pfizer shot requires two rounds, which means the people getting the vaccines now will then get a second shot in about three weeks.