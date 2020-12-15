Sen. Kelly Loeffler campaigns in Fort Oglethorpe

Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia (WDEF) – Senator Kelly Loeffler returned to northwest Georgia on Tuesday in her runoff campaign.

She faces Democrat Raphael Warnock in one of the Peach State runoffs that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

When News 12 previously spoke with Senator Loeffler she addressed her joint statement with David Purdue, calling for the resignation of the Secretary of State.

This was following controversy with mail-in absentee votes.

Today, News 12 asked the senator her thoughts on absentee ballots for her runoff.

“Absentee ballots are available. 1.2 million absentee ballots have already gone out in the special election. Also early voting started yesterday. We need Georgians to get out and get to the polls in person or absentee voting early to make sure their vote counts and that they get that done before the holidays.”

As early voting season begins, officials in North Georgia say they expect heavier traffic at the polls and more absentee requests.

Early voting ends December 31st.