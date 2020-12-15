Newcomer Malachi Smith Making Immediate Impact With Mocs

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs basketball team is 6-0 for the first time in history as a Division one team. Wright State transfer Malachi Smith has been a big part of UTC’s early season success. He’s averaging a double-double in his first season of action. Smith will likely take on a bigger role with Chattanooga after the Mocs leading scorer left the team over the weekend.

Reporter:”How would you describe your playing style?”

Said Smith:Um. Anything to win.”

With that mind set, no wonder Lamont Paris can’t get enough of Malachi Smith.

Said Mocs head coach Lamont Paris:”Coaches. You’re always looking for reliability first and foremost. He has been a reliable source of just offensive and defensive when you talk about rebounding. Primarily the defensive side of it of productivity.”

Smith is averaging almost 16 points a game, and eleven rebounds a contest. Not bad considering he had to sit out all of last year as a transfer.

Said Smith:”With me sitting out I made sure I put a lot of work in on my game. Tried to fit in with the team even though I wasn’t playing. I think that’s just the biggest thing.”

Smith’s hard work is evident on the floor with his teammates.

Said forward Stefan Kenic:”His defense is really good. Offensively he can make shots. He can go all the way to the rim. He gets to the free throw line. One of the best things he does is rebounding. he’s our best rebounder. Averages a double-double. We’re going to need that for the whole year.”

Now that leading scoring David Jean Baptiste has left the team, Smith might just become the team leader.

Said Kenic:”Yeah we’re definitely going to need him to perform well every time since David is gone. We don’t have a big rotation with guards.”

Said Smith:”It’s going to take the entire team, but still being confident in ourselves and knowing that one person doesn’t define the team. Not me. Not just Steph. We are going to need people like Jamal and A.J. They’re capable of doing that, so we have all the faith and confidence in them as well to step up at any point and time, so I think we’ll be fine.”>