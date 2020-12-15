COVID-19 Vaccine will arrive in Chattanooga area later this week

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- “The good news is the COVID vaccine is expected to start arriving at hospitals this week,” said Task Force Lead Rae Young Bond.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health the state is expecting to receive 56,500 doses of the vaccine.

These vaccines will go to those who are in the most in need.

According to the state, The vaccines are expected to be shipped Wednesday and received by 74 hospitals on Thursday.

“They’ve actually developed a very comprehensive plan for the distribution,” said Bond. “The Hamilton county health department and hospitals are all working very closely with the state department of health to ensure the most efficient possible distribution of it.”

Bond said she is unsure, at this time, how many doses of the vaccine the Chattanooga area will receive.

“I don’t think our country has ever experienced anything quite of the scale,” said Bond. “So, I’m really pleased with the plans the health department has developed so far. There are a lot of variables shipping the logistics involved particularly with the vaccine.”

“We have a lot of people in our community that need to be inoculated and so it’s great, we’re going to have more than one option available,” said Bond.

With a vaccine not yet available to the public, Christmas gatherings are already being discouraged. So, instead of gathering around the Christmas tree you can gather virtually.

“We’re going to be ‘Christmas-ing’ by zoom because that’s the only safe way we can do it so I’m hoping others will make a similar sacrifice,” said Bond.