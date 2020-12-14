When Will COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Tennessee Valley

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – More than 30 U-S cities received boxes of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Erlanger Hospital does not have an exact date and time for when they expect to receive their shipment. However, the hospital says that their pharmacists will get a notification 24 hours prior to the vaccine arrival.

- Advertisement -

This morning in an interview on Mix 104.1, Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis says that they could see vaccines as early as Tuesday.

“It’ll take a couple of days to get it here in Bradley County probably. But, approximately December 15th will be an approximate date that they have used for weeks and it’s going to be very close to it.”

Mayor Davis said that once they receive the vaccine in Bradley County then it would be delivered to frontline workers and nursing homes first.