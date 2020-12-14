Whitwell Head Football Coach Jake Cabell Steps Down

By
Rick Nyman
14

Whitwell high school once again must find a new head football coach. Jake Cabell has informed the school that he’s leaving his post as the Tigers head coach, but he plans to stay on the staff as an assistant. Whitwell posted a 1-8 record last season. The Tigers of course won the Class A state title in 2018, but now they’ll be looking for their third new head coach since claiming the gold ball.

