Vols Will Continue Quarterback Shuffle Against Texas A&M

Tennessee played two quarterbacks for the most part against Florida and Vanderbilt. And they’ll continue the rotation against in their regular season finale Saturday against Texas A&M. Harrison Bailey and J.T Shrout will share the snaps. The two guys combined for nearly 300-yards passing against Vandy with a total of four touchdown passes.
Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”We’re going to play both of them. I think the way this season is. It’s a great opportunity to know what we got just because of the circumstances early in this season and not having a lot of scrimmage time. This is a great opportunity for these guys to really get a chance to go out there in live game action and see how they’re going to do, and I think both of them continue to improve every week.”
The Vols and Aggies kick at noon Saturday from Neyland Stadium. It will be televised on ESPN.
