Vandy-Georgia Football Game Saturday Canceled

The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game of December 19 has been cancelled due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is declared a no-contest.

Vanderbilt played Tennessee on Saturday with only 49 scholarship players.

Georgia will now wait until Sunday to see who and where they will go for their bowl game.