Tennessee’s 11 electors cast ballot for Trump, Pence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s 11 representatives to the Electoral College on Monday cast their vote for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College, where all 50 states’ electors and the District of Columbia cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside. Trump won Tennessee by more than 60% in the November presidential election against Democrat Joe Biden.

