NCAA Plans to Host Entire Women’s Basketball Tournament in One Geographic Area

The NCAA plans to host the entire women’s basketball NCAA Tournament in a single geographic area, and San Antonio is the likely host site. The move was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19. The move matches that of the men’s tournament, which is expected to be played in its entirety in Indianapolis. The women’s Final Four was already set for San Antonio. The NCAA has begun preliminary talks with the Texas city to hold the entire 64-team tournament in the area.

