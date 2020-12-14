Midwest couple arrested after high speed chase in Dade County

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A 90 mile chase finally ended last night when the fleeing suspects crossed the line into Georgia.

The suspects were actually from the midwest.

They were wanted for a stolen car in Illinois.

Law enforcement spotted them on I 59 in St. Claire, Alabama (halfway between Gadsden and Birmingham).

The chase hit speeds of 130 mph as they headed into Dade County in northwest Georgia around midnight.

Trenton Police put out spike strips which flattened the right tire of the fleeing vehicle, but it kept going.

As it neared Trenton, the care crossed the center median and headed into on-coming traffic on I-59.

That’s when Dade County deputies used a pit maneuver to force the vehicle off the side of the interstate.

Sheriff Ray Cross says “Many agencies came together and successfully apprehended this dangerous felon. I am very proud of my deputies and their skills to get the job done.”

The suspects are

Leos, Nadia 32 of FLOWRISSANT, MI – charged with Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into the State Sutton, Dylon 28 of NORRIS CITY, IN – charged with Theft by Bringing Stolen Property into the State – Felony Fleeing – Reckless Driving – other miscellaneous traffic offenses (charges pending from other jurisdictions)