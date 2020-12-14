Man charged with fraud after calling in sick from “Covid-19”

ATLANTA (WDEF) – An Atlanta area man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud that all started with a sick-call.

Prosecutors say Santwon Antonio David sent a fraudulent Covid-19 medical excuse letter to his employer back in May.

- Advertisement -

As a result, the company closed their facility, paid their workers for the time and called in a company to clean the business.

It cost them $100,000.

But he never had it.

“The defendant caused unnecessary economic loss to his employer and distress to his coworkers and their families,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“We will take quick action through the Georgia COVID-19 Task Force to put a stop to Coronavirus-related fraud schemes.”

But when they started digging around, they found more fraud.

It seems he had claimed more benefits from his company, including bereavement leave for the death of a child that he never had in 2019.

And then when he was out of jail on the Covid fraud case, they say he struck again.

This time he submitted a mortgage application with several fraudulent statements, including his earnings and his employment history.

The mortgage company got suspicious when they saw news stories about the Covid case.

Davis now faces sentencing in federal court.

Prosecutors tell the public that if you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.