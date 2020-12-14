Bradley County Schools go virtual for the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Like many other school systems, Bradly County has been making adjustments in the last couple of weeks because of Covid-19.

On Monday, the school system decided to go all virtual for the rest of the week (Tues-Friday).

They had been working with a mix of hybrid and virtual depending on the school.

“It was our hope for all students to finish the semester with a normal schedule, but due to the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in our community along with extensive quarantines of teachers and staff, the decision has been made to transition the entire district to virtual learning.”

Staffing has been the big problem for most of the schools.. not from sick personel as much as those that are in mandatory quarantines.