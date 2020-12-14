Body recovered of boater on Nickajack Lake

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TWRA reports the body of a 61 year old man has been recovered from Nickajack Lake.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad were first notified about the case after midnight.

They got reports of a man falling off a boat.

Officials learned that Bobby Beardsley was returning to a houseboat from the marina on a small craft when he fell in.

A person on the houseboat tried to help him, but could not.

Recovery crews found the body in about 9 feet of water around 9 AM CST.

The incident remains under investigation.