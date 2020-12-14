Body recovered of boater on Nickajack Lake

JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TWRA reports the body of a 61 year old man has been recovered from Nickajack Lake.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad were first notified about the case after midnight.
They got reports of a man falling off a boat.
Officials learned that Bobby Beardsley was returning to a houseboat from the marina on a small craft when he fell in.
A person on the houseboat tried to help him, but could not.
Recovery crews found the body in about 9 feet of water around 9 AM CST.
The incident remains under investigation.