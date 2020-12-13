Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – December 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Rain With A Big Soaker Overnight!



Areas of rain will move in through the night time. Some of the rain locally heavy overnight with lows in the low 40’s. 1-2 inches of rain possible by morning.

- Advertisement -

After a few early showers, drier, breezy, and cooler for Monday with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50. Clear and colder Monday night with lows by Tuesday morning near 30. Lots of sunshine and cool Tuesday with highs in the low 50’s.

Extended Forecast: Increasing clouds Tuesday night with showers likely Wednesday. Staying chilly with highs in the 40’s as dry and colder weather returns for next Thursday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 52 & 33.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

53 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.