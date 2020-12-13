Henry runs wild, Titans hand Jags 12th straight loss, 31-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Tennessee Titans dominated Jacksonville 31-10 and handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was his best performance in five trips to his hometown area. It also was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores. That broke an NFL record he previously held with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson. Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game.

