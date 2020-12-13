Daniels, Pickens connect, lead No. 12 Georgia over Missouri

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
0

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — JT Daniels threw three touchdown passes, two of them to George Pickens as No. 12 Georgia broke away from Missouri 49-14. Zamir White ran for 126 yards and a score. The Bulldogs improved to 7-2. Missouri managed just 200 yards of offense after topping the 600-yard mark each of the past two weeks. The Tigers are 5-4. The game was tied at 14 when Pickens reached to his shoe tops to gather in a 36-yard touchdown toss from Daniels in the final minute of the first half. The pair connected again for another TD on the first drive of the second half.

