Weather Update: Saturday Night’s Forecast – December 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Briefly Drying Out, But More Rain On The Way!



Expect decreasing clouds and drier through your night time. Areas of fog developing overnight with lows in the low to mid 40’s.

Some sunshine, dry and pleasant for Sunday with highs around 60. Becoming clouds with rain moving back in from the Southwest Sunday night with lows by Monday morning in the low 40’s.

After a few early showers, drier, breezy, and cooler for Monday with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50. Clear and colder Monday night with lows by Tuesday morning near 30.

Extended Forecast: Mostly sunny, continued cool for Tuesday with highs 50-53. Clouds and showers return by Wednesday morning with highs staying in the 40’s.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 53 & 34.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

