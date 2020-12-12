Visitation hold at Bradley County Jail

Danielle Moss
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Bradley County Sheriff’s office has put a temporary hold on visitations at the Bradley County Jail.

They made the decision based on the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the county.

Starting Monday, December 14th, all scheduled on-site public inmate visits will be canceled and terminated for at least three weeks.

The Sheriff’s office says that all video visitations through Securus Technologies will continue to be accessible.

The office says that they will either end or extend the the hold on January 4th.

