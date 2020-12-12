Paws and Clause

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
12

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- Everyone needs a furry friend for the holidays and the Bradley County SPCA is ready to assist families that are looking for the perfect pet.

They held their annual Paws and Clause adoption event today.

They started the day with 101 cats and 30 dogs.

Some of the dogs that have been up for adoption for months, finally found a furever home.

Senior Volunteer at the SPCA, Teari Haefs, says, “We’ve had our longest term residents all adopted within the past two weeks. So, we are super excited about that. We do still have some that have been here six months or longer and it would be really good to get them into a home for the holidays.”

After 184 days….
Cali Jane Adopted!
Happy Tails!!

Posted by SPCA Of Bradley County – TN on Saturday, December 12, 2020

 

The Bradley County SPCA will be having adoption specials through the end of December.

Contact them for more details.

Courtesy: Bradley County SPCA
