Mocs leading scorer Jean-Baptiste enters transfer portal

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball’s leading-scorer David Jean-Baptiste has entered the transfer portal. This comes as the Mocs’ 6-0 start marks the best in the Division I era.

In a statement, Coach Lamont Paris says he was surprised by Baptiste’s decision — especially given the success the team and Baptiste have seen already this year.

FULL STATEMENT FROM COACH PARIS:

“Based on David’s deciding to return for his final season, his role on the team, how he was executing it at a high level, our record of success and our personal relationship, I’m stunned by his decision. I can only surmise from our discussions this is a personal choice more than about basketball.”

The senior guard was averaging 18 points a game, and just last weekend hit his tied his career-high with 25 points against Northern Kentucky.

“It was a stunning decision to me, to be completely honest, and I don’t know the complete reasons,” Paris said. “We talked. It sounds like there are some non-basketball things that are certainly involved in that.”