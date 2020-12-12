Mocs leading scorer Jean-Baptiste enters transfer portal

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
9

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball’s leading-scorer David Jean-Baptiste has entered the transfer portal. This comes as the Mocs’ 6-0 start marks the best in the Division I era.

In a statement, Coach Lamont Paris says he was surprised by Baptiste’s decision — especially given the success the team and Baptiste have seen already this year.

- Advertisement -

FULL STATEMENT FROM COACH PARIS:

“Based on David’s deciding to return for his final season, his role on the team, how he was executing it at a high level, our record of success and our personal relationship, I’m stunned by his decision. I can only surmise from our discussions this is a personal choice more than about basketball.”

The senior guard was averaging 18 points a game, and just last weekend hit his tied his career-high with 25 points against Northern Kentucky.

“It was a stunning decision to me, to be completely honest, and I don’t know the complete reasons,” Paris said. “We talked. It sounds like there are some non-basketball things that are certainly involved in that.”

Previous articlePaws and Clause
Next articleMocs fly to historic 6-0 start
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."