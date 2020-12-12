14 Arrested during sex trafficking sting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the TBI, 14 men were arrested as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee.

The TBI says that they set up a two day sting with the assistance of the Chattanooga Police Department and Homeland Security.

Authorities say that they placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.

6 of the 14 men arrested are from Chattanooga.

Charges range from Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act to Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony.

All of the following men are booked into the Hamilton County Jail:

*Gregory Joiner (DOB 7/12/60), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Thomas Baggenstoss (DOB 3/6/77), Knoxville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Rubelino Velasquez Salas (DOB 1/6/89), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*William Fugate (DOB 8/18/76), Riceville: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Jerome Stewart (DOB 10/17/95) Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Marijuana

*Michael Scarlett (DOB 3/3/98), Houston, TX: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Khadim Gueye (DOB 9/26/87), Chattanooga, TN: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Sibley Evans (DOB 7/10/77), Lupton City: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Aurelio Hernandez (DOB 9/25/88), Roanoke, VA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Thomas Cochran (DOB 4/27/78), Carrollton, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

*Nicholas Underwood (DOB 9/9/99), Cohutta, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of a Firearm While in Commission of a Felony

*Bersain Velasquez (DOB 5/24/79), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act

*Qu’darius Smith (DOB 12/10/97), Chattanooga: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana

*Nelvin Cruz-Cruz (DOB 2/17/72), Lilburn, GA: Trafficking for Commercial Sex Act