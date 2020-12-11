Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – December 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Another Mild Day Friday, Then Some Changes Will Begin!



Expect mostly clear skies to continue through the morning. It won’t be as chilly, with lows in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s.. Some patchy late fog developing as well.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine will quickly warm us up again for Friday, with highs back in the mid and upper 60’s. Winds from the South around 5 mph will contribute to the quick warm up.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and milder tonight with lows only in the upper 40’s to around 50. The official forecast low for Chattanooga is 53 – and 53 degrees is out seasonal or average high for mid – December.

Extended Forecast: Clouds and scattered showers will move through for Saturday with highs 60-62. Partly cloudy, dry, and a little cooler for Sunday with highs in the upper 50’s. areas of rain and chilly for Monday with highs staying in the 40’s. Drier Tuesday with more showers possible next Wednesday.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 53 & 34.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

53 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.