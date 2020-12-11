Vols Make Changes to Basketball Schedule Including Moving Game Dates

(utsports.com) The Tennessee basketball team has changed the dates of two previously scheduled home games later this month. The contest vs. Tennessee Tech has been moved from Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 18. And UT’s game against USC Upstate has changed from Dec. 22 to Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Shifting those two games by one day each has enabled the Volunteers to schedule a home game against Saint Joseph’s on Monday, Dec. 21.

Tipoff times and network designations are as follows:

Friday, Dec. 18 – vs. Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. ET | SEC Network+

Monday, Dec. 21 – vs. Saint Joseph’s | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

Wednesday, Dec. 23 – vs. USC Upstate | 5 p.m. ET | SEC Network

These schedule changes put Tennessee on track to play 25 regular-season games, though future scheduling adjustments remain possible due to the pandemic.