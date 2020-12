CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton county Sheriff’s office has arrested a suspect in the December 10th shooting on Irongate Drive.

The victim was treated and released from a hospital.

- Advertisement -

The suspect is 32-year old Tony Phillips, who was arrested in Walker county yesterday.

He’s charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

Hamilton county says He will be extradited.