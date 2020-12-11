Supreme Court rejects Texas election lawsuit

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – Republicans have been rallying around a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General of Texas to overturn election results in four states, including Georgia.

It asked the court to act before the Electoral College meets on Monday to formally select the next President.

But the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the claims.

The court refused to even take it up.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot,” the court said in an unsigned order.

But two conservative judges added they would at least hear the case, even if they did not offer an opinion on granting the relief.

The Biden campaign called the ruling a final death blow to efforts by the President to overturn the vote.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called the ruling unfortunate, but said he will fight on.

17 state attorneys general from across the county, including Tennessee’s, had endorsed the lawsuit.

And half of the Republican Senators (including Sen. Jeff Mullis of Chickamauga) had also backed the lawsuit that would have overturned the vote in their own state because of alleged fraud.