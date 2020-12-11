Man arrested in death of nurse fatally shot on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Police say a Tennessee man has been charged in the death of a nurse who was fatally shot while driving to work on Interstate 440.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said told news outlets that 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill was arrested on charges including criminal homicide.

He is charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Caitlyn Marie Kaufman on Dec. 3 as she traveled to work at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Homicide Detective Christopher Dickerson says he swore out an arrest warrant after getting a tip from a concerned citizen.

No motive was released.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Hill has an attorney.

