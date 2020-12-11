Local Holiday Spending

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce encourages buyers to shop local this holiday season.

The chamber says about 90 percent of businesses in the city are locally owned.

While shopping local is important to the chamber every year, the impacts of covid-19 makes shopping local a priority.

“I think we’ve all seen our favorite local businesses struggling” said Amanda Ellis of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve seen some close and we’ve also seen some launch. It’s been interesting but as I’ve said it’s important to do your spending with those types of businesses to make them thrive.”

Below is a link to a local shopping guide offered by the Chamber of Commerce: http://www.chattanoogatrend.com/