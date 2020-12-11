Hooked On Science – Watch Foam Ooze From a Christmas Tree

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

Watch the video to see foam ooze from a Christmas Tree. “I’m about to mix together two secret ingredients. When I do we’re going to get the foamy Christmas tree. Watch what happens. Pour that in there. Here we go. No! Replay those two ingredients create a chemical reaction. It’s called an exothermic reaction, it’s giving a lot of heat off and it creates a whole lot of foam. For Hooked On Science, I’m Jason Lindsey.”