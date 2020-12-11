Hamilton Co Pauses All Winter High School Sports Until New Year

Hamilton County high school teams will play their final games of 2020 this weekend. The school system announced they are postponing all winter sports until the new year because of an uptick in coronavirus cases in the county. It goes into effect on Monday, December 14th. Teams will be allowed to practice again on the January 4th with games resuming on the 11th. Outside of Hamilton county, the big Cleveland-Bradley Central basketball game on Friday has been postponed for COVID concerns

