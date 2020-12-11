Falcons Julio Jones Out For Chargers Game

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury. The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he failed to practice all week. Two other starters will also sit out: safety Riccardo Allen with a concussion and offensive guard James Carpenter because of a groin problem. It will be the second straight game Carpenter has missed. Starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is listed as questionable because of a personal matter, but running back Todd Gurley has been cleared to play despite a knee issue.

