Coffee Ends Calhoun’s Season With a 27-17 Victory in the State Quarterfinals

Rick Nyman
Calhoun, GA-(WDEF-TV) Coffee scored two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull out a 27-17 victory over Calhoun in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs on Friday in Calhoun.

The Yellow Jackets to a 17-13 lead with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard TD pass from Christian Lewis to Cole Speer. Later when Coffee had to punt, the ball hit a Calhoun player, and the Trojans took over in great field position. Led to a 17 yard TD run from Trejan Landers to make it 20-17 Trojans. Coffee added one more score to seal the 27-17 victory.

