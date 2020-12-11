Chattanooga Zoning panel approves new 4 story condo complex in Southside

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – On Thursday, The Chattanooga zoning panel approved a four-story, 46-unit condominium complex that would be one of the largest such developments to date in downtown’s trendy Southside.

The project is said to cost between $10 million to $12 million.

The city’s Form Based Code Committee approved adding a fourth floor to the project, which would offer one- and two-bedroom condos.

The estimated units would sell from $250,000 to $350,000 each.

The complex calls for 48 parking spaces on the first level at the site which is mostly now a vacant tract.