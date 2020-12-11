Chattanooga Zoning panel approves new 4 story condo complex in Southside

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – On Thursday, The Chattanooga zoning panel approved a four-story, 46-unit condominium complex that would be one of the largest such developments to date in downtown’s trendy Southside.

The project is said to cost between $10 million to $12 million.

The city’s Form Based Code Committee approved adding a fourth floor to the project, which would offer one- and two-bedroom condos.

The estimated units would sell from $250,000 to $350,000 each.

The complex calls for 48 parking spaces on the first level at the site which is mostly now a vacant tract.

Joeli Poole joined the WDEF News 12 Team in April 2019 as a Reporter and Producer. You can find her reporting during the week and when not on camera; she's producing the 6 and 11 shows. Joeli grew up with a love for reporting, starting in middle school. She has been the anchor for her middle and high school TV stations, along with the Sports Anchor for her College TV Station. Joeli grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and moved to Tennessee when she 10 years old. She went to Cleveland Middle school and Walker Valley High School. She graduated in May of 2019 from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor's degree in Communications. Being from the area, Joeli loves being able to help tell the stories of her community. In her spare time, Joeli enjoys watching her LSU Tigers, hiking, and playing with her dog. Feel free to email any story ideas at jpoole@wdef.com.