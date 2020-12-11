Area schools take new action for classes next week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Covid-Crunch is forcing more schools to change their pre-Holiday plans.

The problems everywhere right now is finding enough staff to keep classes going because of quarantine issues.

Polk County Schools have gone further than anyone.

Today they announced they will actually shut down schools next week.

No virtual learning…they will treat the week as emergency days or snow days.

Bradley County announced class changes for their Middle and High Schools (all elementary will remain the same).

— Bradley Central will be virtual all week

— Walker Valley, Lake Forest and Ocoee Middle will have hybrid classes next week

— Both Bradley & Cleveland schools have suspended all athletic and extra curricular programs for the rest of the year

Hamilton County has moved to all-virtual classes for the final week of the semester.

And they are also cancelling sports beginning on Monday.

Other changes this week:

Sequatchie goes to hybrid next week

Meigs remains virtual for the rest of the year

Dade closed schools ended semester early at middle and elementary schools today, Dade High will hold virtual exams next week

Walker continues hybrid classes next week, extending holiday break through Monday, January 11th (5 days a week in class)

Catoosa End Of Course exams and makeup work

Murray County will start on a soft opening in January… virtual Jan 5-8, hybrid Jan 11-22 (Pre-K exempt, will meet face to face)