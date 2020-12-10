Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – December 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): We Have A Nice Warming Trend In Store For The Next Couple Of Days!



Clear skies will continue through the morning. Chilly once again, with lows in the low to mid 30’s. You’ll also see a few areas of patchy dense fog, which will burn off by 9am.

Lots of sunshine and great looking conditions for the afternoon. Highs will reach the low & possibly middle 60’s. Winds should be light & variable.

Mostly clear and not as cold again for Thursday night, with lows closer to 40.

Extended Forecast: Dry and pleasant again for Friday with some sunshine and highs back in the 60’s. Clouds and showers move through Saturday with highs closer to 60. Turner cooler Sunday and Sunday night with a light wintry mix possible – but not very likely – into Monday morning. Colder Monday into Tuesday with below normal readings.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 53 & 34.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

53 & 34 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us.