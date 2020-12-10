Titans Derrick Henry Looks For Better Success in Jacksonville Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Some of Derrick Henry’s biggest plays and most productive games have come against the Jaguars. Just not in Jacksonville which is about 25 miles south of Henry’s hometown. The Jaguars have an impressive streak going against the NFL’s leading rusher this season and last. They haven’t allowed Henry to reach 100 yards rushing in any of his four trips home. Jacksonville might need to contain Henry again if it’s going to have a chance Sunday against the AFC South-leading Titans. Tennessee can move a step closer to securing a postseason berth for the third time in four years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)