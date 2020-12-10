Tennessee Owned Sports Betting Company

TENNESSEE (WDEF) – With sports betting now legal in the state of Tennessee, a locally owned business is throwing their hat into the ring.

Action 24/7 is a Nashville based sportsbook company that allows Tennessee residents over the age of 21 to legally bet money on licensed sports.

Residents can bet on football games, soccer matches, and even hockey.

Officials say their business gives people the chance to invest into a local company while still betting on all their favorite games.

“People have been betting either with a local bookie and are having to settle up at some smokey bar in town or betting offshore bookies and maybe getting your money weeks and weeks later. We offer same day pay. If you win today you get paid today,” says Tina Hodges, President of Action 247

