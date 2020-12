CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have charged a suspect in a fatal shooting on Lightfoot Mill Road last week.

Officers found the body of 29 year old Randy Williams around 1:30 PM on Wednesday, December 2nd.

They have charged 25 year old Terrence Lewis with Especially Aggravated Robbery and Felony Murder.

He was already in custody for other incidents on December 6.