How to make your home energy efficient this winter

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Over the last week, temperatures have been in the low 30s- and with more cold weather predicted, it’s time to warm up your home, without breaking your budget.

EPB officials say that there are a few simple ways you can save money without skimping on your heat. They suggest opening your blinds during the day to allow the sun to warm your home, using power strips to turn off appliances, checking that your attic is properly insulated, and making the switch to LED lights

Make sure your HVAC unit is running efficiently , changing the air filter so your unit is not under strain, look for air leakage around your doors, windows, entrances into your attic or cabinets near the plumbing. Watch your thermostat to make sure your unit is not running consistently on auxiliary heat,” says Ron Jones, Energy Auditor for EPB.

EPB energy auditor says that the company has a spike detector that allows them to monitor energy usage, and notify customers when their home is using more electricity than normal.

“Where we see that the usage has all of a sudden spiked up to a higher value. It’s the purpose of saving that customer from having a shocker at the end of the month by seeing how much more their usage is on their bill,” says Jones.

EPB wants homeowners to be aware that home energy usage has increased during the pandemic.

“A Lot of people are working from home. Normally they were used to leaving the home and they could cut their unit down to save a little bit so they’re not accumulating that usage. Now everybody is at home because you have school with kids at home so the usage is more instead of less,” says Jones.

A pandemic and freezing weather may keep viewers at home this winter but EPB wants to help you save money and stay warm with a free home energy audit.