FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing boy from Franklin, outside of Nashville.

8 year old Paul Lyle Sykes was last seen today around noon.

Police believe he may be with 39 year old Bethany Triplett.

She has a warrant for Custodial Interference.

They may be in a black Toyota Avalon TN TAG 7W63D7.

If you have seen either one of them or have information on them, contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513 or call 1-800-TBIFIND.