East Ridge residents express concerns over soccer fields

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – Much like other residents in the Jordan Run neighborhood, Rachel Pryor didn’t see it coming.

“One day some orange stakes appeared out here. I think it was November 9th, if I’m not mistaken. We just looked out back and noticed a crew and trucks driving around and measuring off and staking off for what we now know will be soccer fields,” Rachel Pryor said.

The city is adding 4 new soccer fields to the complex, two of which are one well-kicked soccer ball away from multiple homes or under 100 feet from properties.

“We’re not excited about fans and spectators and other kids being in our backyard. The lights that will be up. The noise that will come from games and practices,” Pryor said.

Pryor was one of some residents that spoke out about their concerns during an East Ridge City Council Meeting Thursday night.

“We’re not against the development and growing our city and being able to host larger tournaments which I know is a big concern. We just want to see it done in a better way, and we would’ve appreciated more communication from the city before anything was done,” she said.

East Ridge City Manager Chris Dorsey said that the city acquired most of the land for those fields in 1992.

He said that the plan for those soccer fields was first drawn up in 2001.

“These have been in the works for literally almost 20 years. We now have funding to be able to do those. We have good opportunities to utilize those fields,” Dorsey said.

At the meeting, one councilman introduced a motion to stop work on the project, but the motion failed due to the lack of a second motion.

Mayor Brian Williams said that he would not be opposed to putting in a tree line to block the yards from the fields and put a “no parking” sign on the road those residents live on, but no official action has been taken.

Dorsey said that they are looking to have the fields completed by the Spring.