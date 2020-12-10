Early Morning Shooting in Middle Valley

Hamilton County, TN (Press Release) – On Thursday, December 10, 2020, at approximately 1:05 a.m. Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7500 Block of Irongate Drive to a shooting incident.

Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local medical facility. The victim received medical treatment and was released.

HCSO detectives have processed the scene and are conducting the initial investigation.

As this remains an active investigation, no further details are available at this time.