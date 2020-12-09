Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – December 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Freezing Start for Wednesday, But A Quick Warm-Up For The Afternoon!



Things Remain Quiet Until the Upcoming Weekend.

- Advertisement -

This Morning: Temperatures begin the day in the mid & upper 20’s in most areas. Very few areas will be on the low 30’s. The wind chills are not a big factor.

This Afternoon: Mainly sunny conditions will prevail and temperatures will quickly warm up. Any fog should clear the viewing area by 9 AM and sunshine and warmer temperatures will be the rule. High temperatures today will be in the mid & upper 50’s, a few locations could briefly hit 60.

Overnight: Mainly clear & not quite as cold, with lows in the mid 30’s in the valley. Mountainous areas will drop to between 28 & 32. You can also expect a few areas of fog during the pre-dawn hours.

Thursday: More sunshine & after a chilly start, we’ll be warming up to the low to mid 60’s by the afternoon. An upper-level ridge will be strengthening and will be the reason for these warmer temperatures and continued sunshine.

Extended Forecast: Afternoon highs will increase each day through the week, and by Friday, many of us will see lower & possibly middle 60’s. Dry through Friday, with rain likely Saturday & Sunday. As a cold front passes Sunday night, there is a chance for some wintry mix Monday. The forecast is tricky right now for the weekend, so be on the look out for more – and continuous – updates.

Our seasonal highs and lows for this time of year are 54 & 35.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for freezing mornings, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

54 & 35 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.