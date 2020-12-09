Walker County Sheriff’s Office Continue Animal Cruelty Investigation

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- Walker County Sheriff deputies are tracking down the suspects involved with 5 dogs being abused.

All five dogs were poisoned and two were found with gunshot wounds to the face.

“One of the dogs that was shot has passed away and one of the dogs that was poisoned has passed away” said Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Sheriff Wilson says aggregated animal cruelty, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a 15 thousand dollar fine, is taken seriously.

“We’d like to help the family or the victims that own the dog to get justice in this case.”

The incident happened near griffin road in Lafayette and investigators need the public’s help solve this case.

“We do have some things that we’re trying to piece together and we’d just to encourage anyone in the center post community of Walker County -we feel like that’s where we will get our information from- call us. Forward us that information.”

The owners of the dogs did inform Sheriff’s Office that the 3 surviving dogs are in stable condition.