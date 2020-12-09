UTC Women Fall to Troy 95-74

(gomocs.com) TROY, Ala. — The Chattanooga women’s basketball team fell 95-74 at Troy Wednesday afternoon in non-conference action at Troy Arena. UTC falls to 0-2 on the year and the Trojans improved to 3-1 overall.

The Mocs shot 35.5 percent for the game and were 23-of-41 from the free throw line. Amaria Pugh led Chattanooga with 16 points and nine rebounds. Ruona Uwusiaba and Eboni Williams added 10 points and six rebounds each. Sigrun Olafsdottir dished out three assists and Bria Dial had three steals and eight rebounds.

- Advertisement -

In the first quarter UTC shot 46.7 percent (7-of-15) and the fourth was even better at 9-of-16 (56.3%) from the field and 11-of-14 from the free throw line. It was the middle two periods where the struggles occurred. The Mocs were a combined 6-of-31 from the field and 9-of-23 from the line.

“I’m disappointed with the inconsistency,” head coach Katie Burrows said. “Every time we would do something well, we would do something bone-headed. It’s just so inconsistent right now and we have to figure out a way to become a more consistent team.”

FIRST QUARTER

Pugh started off the game with her first 3-pointer since transferring to Chattanooga. She was 3-of-4 in the frame for seven points and had four rebounds. Williams got into foul trouble early and left with two points, a couple of fouls and turnovers. Uwusiaba subbed in and connected on 3-of-4 from the charity stripe with five points in the period to go along with a pair of rebounds. Chattanooga trailed 23-20 after 10 minutes.

SECOND QUARTER

Dena Jarrells drained a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and tied the game 23-23. However, Troy went on a 20-point run before the Mocs would get on the board again. Williams and Bria Dial each connected on the second of two free throws and Pugh converted a turnover into 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining to cut the Trojan advantage to 47-28 at the half.

THIRD QUARTER

Olafsdottir hit a short jumper the start the scoring in the third quarter while Pugh and Morgan Hill combined for 11 of the Mocs’ 16 points. Pugh converted a three-point play with 7:00 to play in the period to get the Mocs as close as 18 points, but Troy maintained its lead the rest of the way.

FOURTH QUARTER

Eight different players scored for the Mocs in the fourth quarter. Abbey Cornelius led UTC in the final period, scoring all seven of her points in the frame and grabbing four boards. Brooke Hampel recorded six points in the quarter and Uwusiaba added five more to her total.

The Trojans started the fourth quarter with the ball but failed to convert either attempt at the start. Hampel grabbed the rebound and sent it along to Williams for a layup to make it 68-46. After a Troy turnover, Hampel drew a foul and drained both free throws to cut the lead to 20 points with 9:15 to play. The Mocs would only get as close as 19 points on with 6:15 to play on free throws from Cornelius.

After making 12-of-23 from the charity stripe in the first three quarters, UTC was 11-of-14 in the fourth.

“We actually spent a great deal of time in practice [on free throw shooting] yesterday,” Burrows said. “I knew it was going to be important. When you think about how the game turned out, that’s the game right there. Even if you make half of those, you’re right back in it and putting more pressure on them.”

Chattanooga scored 12 points off 14 Trojan turnovers while Troy converted the Mocs’ 20 miscues into 28 points. Troy had a 54-28 points in the paint advantage and outscored UTC 20-13 on second chance points.

The Mocs were 7-of-27 from the 3-point line and got 30 points from the bench. UTC outscored Troy 30-27 in the final frame.

Chattanooga returns home to host Tennessee Tech Friday in a game postponed from November 29. Action tips off at 3:00 p.m. at the Roundhouse.