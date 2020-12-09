Mom To Mom – Create the Perfect Gift Basket

Here’s a way to create a Do-It-Yourself gift that’s perfect for friends or family. If you’re looking for a quick and easy gift, this is the perfect way to bring a family together. Ice cream sundae gift box. Who doesn’t love ice cream sundaes, right? It’s fairly inexpensive to do, and it’s really easy to put together. You can grab your kids and have them make it with you. Most of the stuff, you can find at a craft store, and what you don’t find at the craft store, you can easily find it at the grocery store.

So this is what I included in our gift box. Basically, you want to find everything possible to make the delicious sundae there is. So I got some caramel sauce, or caramel, however you prefer to say it. Then I got some hot fudge. Of course, you’ve got to have the cones to go with, and then I topped it off with these fun little Christmas bulbs.

So these bulbs are really a lot of fun to do. I mean, they’re easy to fill and pour out as well, and then if they didn’t use everything, they could just hang it on the tree. You can reuse these year after year, so not only are you giving them the gift to make a sundae, but they can also do with these as they will. So it’s kind of like a two for one.

Once you’re finished stuffing the bulbs, then it’s time to actually put the cones into some clear plastic bag, put a nice little bow on it, then you’re ready to fill your box with all the goodies. I used some leftover Easter grass, and then I filled the box full of our sundae toppings, as you can see.

Then you put the lid on it and it’s ready to be shipped off to those friends or families’ house. Hopefully you enjoy this gift idea as much as I have, and moms, if you have those great ideas, please share them up on our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.