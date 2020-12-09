Medical manufacturing company to open facility in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A medical manufacturing company is opening a new facility in Chattanooga.

According state officials, Confluent Medical is planning on moving into an around 46,000 square foot facility that once housed Mahindra Tractors in the Centre South Industrial Park.

“It’s going to open the door I think to other people that are going to say what did they see in Chattanooga, maybe we ought to be looking at Chattanooga instead of a high cost area like Nashville or Middle Tennessee,” Senator Todd Gardenhire, (R-Chattanooga) said.

The company will be making an over 8 million dollar investment into the facility and will create around 80 jobs over the next few years.

“We already have great medical community here in Chattanooga to build on to bring in these types of jobs,” Senator Gardenhire said.

The company, headquartered in Arizona, manufactures medical devices and is expanding here to manufacture high-performance medical tubing.

“They utilize a lot of material science expertise to develop various different proprietary manufacturing technologies in the medical field. Some of the things that they do are implantable and life critical medical devices for some of the world’s leading medical device companies,” Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Deputy Commissioner Allen Borden said.

Confluent adds to the medical device companies in the state.

Borden said that they’ve been making great strides in bringing in companies in the life sciences and medical industry.

He said that what’s important in bringing in these kinds of companies include providing the right environment for companies to do business.

“That includes having a low cost business climate which the state of Tennessee enjoys. It also has to do with livability and lifestyle and certainly the Chattanooga area, Hamilton County area has what I would say a very strong livability section at a very moderate to low cost,” Borden said.

He said having a strong, skilled workforce is also important.

Borden said that renovations on the facility will begin immediately with the hope to start operating soon.