Gov. Ivey extends mask order into January amid COVID surge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is extending a mask order until Jan. 22 as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Alabama this week hit a record for the number of people in state hospitals with COVID-19.

- Advertisement -

The state health department has reported more than 280,000 confirmed and probable virus cases and nearly 4,000 confirmed and probable virus deaths in Alabama.

Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris announced the extension during a news conference at the Alabama Capitol.

The order had been scheduled to expire Friday.