Georgia Senate GOP push for end to no-excuse absentee voting

Atlanta (AP) – Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are calling for an end to absentee voting without cause and want to ban ballot drop boxes.

The effort comes after an increase in mail voting helped propel Democrat Joe Biden to a narrow victory over President Donald Trump in the state.

Trump has for months made unsubstantiated claims about the integrity of mail-in votes.

Republican election officials in Georgia have vehemently and repeatedly disputed claims that there was fraud in November’s election.

Democrats and voting rights groups say the efforts will disenfranchise lawful voters.

Republicans are also calling for a photo ID requirement for absentee voters who have a specific reason to vote by mail.