Dunlap Police hire Retired Homicide Investigator to help solve missing person cases

DUNLAP, Tenn (WDEF) – Dunlap police have contracted with a retired homicide investigator to help solve two missing person cases from 2018.

Matthew Tyler Henry was last seen in April of 2018 and shortly after, in June, Tiffany Holbert went missing.

Investigator Bill Philips worked with the Chattanooga Police Department for nearly 3 decades.

Philips says he believes he will provide a fresh perspective to these investigations.

“A Lot of times what will help progress these cases are the very small details. It’s very very easy to miss those. We have a lot of information that we are going through at this time. We have a lot of people that we still need to talk to. I think both of these cases look promising to me,” says Bill Philips, Owner of Philco Investigative Solutions.

Dunlap police say both cases are still considered missing persons cases but that they are also being investigated as possible homicides due to the suspicion that foul play was involved.

Police do not believe either of these are linked to each other.

Police say they are interviewing several persons of interest and are following multiple leads but that there are concerning factors in this investigation .

“We’re at 2 ½ years later and neither of these two have contacted family members or shown back up at any time like Thanksgiving ,Christmas, to see a child or grandchild. That’s a good indication that these are no longer missing person cases,” says Philips.

Dunlap Investigator says something like this doesn’t normally happen in a small town and the families deserve answers.

“Small town stuff like this doesn’t go on every day. When it affects local people it really hits home,” says Wallace Cunningham, City of Dunlap Investigator.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Matthew or Tiffany, even if it may seem insignificant, the Dunlap Police Department is asking that you contact them.